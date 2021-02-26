GLASGOW – A clarification was made during the Glasgow Electric Plant Board’s board of directors’ meeting Tuesday regarding Superintendent William Ray’s position.
It was stated in a special meeting of the EPB board Feb. 11, during which the board entered closed session for a court-ordered mediation, that Ray would be retiring effective March 1. It was also stated that Ray will stay on as a consultant/adviser to the EPB for three to six months.
Court documents regarding the mediation, however, differ. In some court documents, the word “retire” is used when talking about Ray, while in others the word “resign” is used.
EPB attorney Ron Hampton told the board he received a phone call from Melanie Reed, chief financial officer for the EPB, asking how to handle Ray’s benefits.
Attorney Rick Walter of Paducah, who served as mediator, said Ray would receive his full pay and benefits during the time he continues to act as a consultant/adviser to the EPB.
“I think based upon my conversation with Mr. (Matt) Baker, who is representing the board in the mediation, as well as Mr. (Chris) Davenport, neither one of them really have a position as long as Billy Ray and the board (are) happy,” Hampton said. “From talking to Melanie, and she can chime in here if she wants, it’s better that (Ray) resigns as superintendent.”
If Ray resigns, he could then be considered an employee for the additional three to six months that he serves as a consultant/adviser. His retirement would not be official until after that time has lapsed. By doing so, Ray could continue to receive his benefits, Hampton said.
A motion was made and approved by the board to reflect that Ray is resigning as superintendent effective March 1 and not retiring until later.
The board also voted to appoint Reed as acting superintendent and agreed to allow her and other EPB staff members to consult Ray on matters of plant operations as long as he is employed by the EPB. Reed will serve in this capacity until the board finds a replacement for Ray.
Board member Libby Short asked when the EPB might start its search for a replacement.
“I think it would probably be appropriate if we set up a committee of a couple of people to maybe start that process, or we could even talk about a steering committee where there is nobody involved with the board,” she said.
D.T. Froedge, board chairman, pointed out there are recruiters who can help the EPB find its next superintendent.
“I’ve asked one out of Atlanta to send us a proposal. We also have the option of doing advertising,” he said. “It will take a while to get this done where we find someone who is suitable to everybody.”
Short said she is looking forward to seeing a proposal from the recruiting agency and pointed out that a typical recruiting agency wants 15% to 20% of that person’s first year salary as a fee.
In discussing old business, Short asked whether a bill had been received from the Lexington law firm of Frost, Brown and Todd. The board had requested the law firm submit a bill for work it had done up to Feb. 12.
The law firm was officially hired by the board Dec. 22 to take action to restore the EPB’s right to terminate its long-term agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority and to challenge the validity of the agreement.
The EPB agreed to ask the law firm to withdraw the lawsuit against TVA on Feb. 12 after the Barren County Economic Authority and the Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce issued a joint statement regarding the EPB’s decision to try to terminate the 20-year contract with TVA.
Ray told Short the EPB has received one bill for about $9,000 from the law firm, but it only covered up to Dec. 31.
“I just had to know those figures and will be very interested to know a final bill if we can ever get one,” Short said.
