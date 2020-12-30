GLASGOW – The Glasgow Electric Plant Board has agreed to hire a Lexington-based law firm to look into the possibility of receiving an additional 90 days to review a flexibility agreement that is part of a 20-year contract with the Tennessee Valley Authority.
The EPB originally had 90 days to consider the flexibility agreement, but it was signed without the full board getting an opportunity to review it.
In a letter to Glasgow attorney Ron Hampton, who represents the EPB, the TVA said flexibility agreements enable local public companies, such as the EPB, to generate part of their own energy and provide generation services to customers.
The TVA noted it doesn’t have an “ ... obligation under the LTA (long-term agreement) to provide another review window and will not provide Glasgow EPB an additional 90-day window for reviewing the flexibility solution.”
Board member Libby Short said during the EPB’s Dec. 22 meeting that having a 20-year contract with an energy provider is standard practice and that the EPB receives several benefits under such a contract.
One benefit is a 3.1% monthly rebate, which Short said is used to help people in the community. Another benefit is allowing the EPB to generate 3% to 5% of its own power.
“What is so bad about the 20-year contract or the flexibility agreement itself? I mean it’s kind of a win-win every way you go,” Short said.
Board Chairman D.T. Froedge said the flexibility agreement locks the EPB into the 20-year contract.
“Nobody knows what the cost of power from TVA or any other supplier is going to be in 20 years. Not having an option to get out if things drastically change is a disaster waiting to happen,” Froedge said.
While other TVA distributors have signed 20-year contracts with TVA, Froedge said most of them don’t have an option for an alternate source of power.
“Glasgow happens to be on the periphery of TVA’s area and if the price of power went up drastically, Glasgow would have options,” he said.
Short said the board needs to take into consideration everything TVA is doing for the community as far as economic development.
TVA helped lure Contemporary Amperex Technology Kentucky LLC to Glasgow. CATL, which manufactures ion batteries for the automotive industry, acquired the former LSC Communications Inc. property on Donnelley Drive.
“That’s a little over $100 million investment within our community. It’s the largest opportunity we’ve had in this community in over 40 years and it’s the largest manufacturing investment in the state of Kentucky this year,” board member Tag Taylor said.
TVA will provide up to $3 million in incentives to CATL. By having TVA as a partner, the company will generate some of the power it will use through renewable energy resources that TVA is able to provide, he said.
CATL will assemble its product at the Donnelley Drive location. Two other manufacturing companies plan to locate in Glasgow, and those companies will provide the raw materials to CATL for the manufacture of its ion batteries. That could potentially mean up to 700 new jobs in addition to the jobs created by CATL, Taylor said.
The additional two companies will be at the new industrial park on New Bowling Green Road that is being developed by the Barren County Economic Authority.
New Bowling Green Road will be widened to four lanes from Wright Implement to the new industrial park just past Farmers Regional Livestock Market of Glasgow LLC. The road project was announced by Jim Gray, state transportation secretary, in November.
“The state of Kentucky is paying for that because TVA has stepped up and said they are going to purchase the industrial park for us,” Taylor said. “The benefits TVA gives us by being a partner with them through the Electric Plant Board far outweigh whatever benefits we may have, and I don’t think there are any ... by switching to someone else. This board could have single-handedly fouled the largest deal we’ve had in Barren County since the 1970s. This board could have done that, so the agreement was signed, the flexibility agreement was executed.”
Board member Marlin Witcher asked if CATL would have gone somewhere else if the EPB didn’t have the 20-year contract with TVA.
“Yes,” Taylor replied.
EPB Superintendent William Ray was involved in negotiations with CATL and said he sold the company on two things. One was having TVA as an energy partner so it can manufacture its product with renewable energy.
The other was a customized rate that will use the flexibility agreement to allow the EPB to purchase power as CATL tests its batteries and discharges them onto the power grid.
“I don’t know since they’ve already bought the property whether we could mess up the deal, but this is going to be considered disingenuous and untrustworthy of the city of Glasgow, and in particular the Glasgow Electric Plant Board, to be making this kind of move when they have already been assured these pieces are in place,” Ray said.
Board member Glenn Pritchard said he was concerned that the flexibility agreement was signed without the entire board having the opportunity to review it.
The flexibility agreement was signed while Taylor was chairman.
“The flexibility agreement was germane to the original agreement. It didn’t need board approval. It was germane to the original agreement and the terms presented within it were better than the terms we had gotten preliminary,” Taylor said.
If anything had been substantially different, Taylor said the issue would have been brought before the board. The board had already agreed to sign the 20-year contract with TVA before the flexibility agreement had been presented, he said.
Taylor encouraged the board to read the contract to see that there are cost curtailments included.
“It says it as plain as day,” he said. “... The long-term fears that you are trying to alleviate here by no means outweigh the short-term benefits we have by being partners with TVA.”
The board voted 3-2 to hire the Lexington-based law firm to look into restoring a 90-day consideration period for a flexibility option to the 20-year contract with the TVA.
In other business, the EPB approved the following changes to cable television rates: Broadcast tier – increase of $6.10 per month to $19.45 per month from $13.35 per month; Essential tier – increase of $4.90 per month to $38 per month from $34 per month; and Premier tier – increase of $1.75 per month from $12.50 per month to $14.25 per month.
