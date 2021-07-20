GLASGOW – The Glasgow Electric Plant Board has selected a new superintendent.
The board of directors voted 3-1 Friday to hire David Puskala, an account executive for the Upper Peninsula Power Co. in Ishpeming, Mich.
“His resume was impressive,” EPB board Chairman D.T. Froedge said.
Board member Libby Short cast the only dissenting vote.
Puskala was one of two people to be interviewed for the position and one of nine to apply. EPB Interim Superintendent Melanie Reed was the other person who was interviewed.
Froedge will negotiate a contract with Puskala for the board to consider at its next regular meeting. Puskala’s salary will be included in that contract.
Reed was named interim superintendent after William Ray stepped down as superintendent in March and began working as a consultant to the EPB.
“The agreement (with Ray) has not been changed. His participation has been helpful to the staff in making decisions and managing the plant. I’m sure a new superintendent will wish to have the benefit of his experience. So, no there will not be a change in our agreement,” Froedge said.
He expects Reed will stay with the EPB as finance manager, the role she had before being named interim superintendent, after Puskala assumes his new duties as EPB superintendent.