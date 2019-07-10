A man on a bicycle was struck by an SUV on Wednesday in Glasgow.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, the crash occurred at Cleveland Avenue and South L. Rogers Boulevard.
A 2014 Nissan Pathfinder driven by Ashley Case, of Glasgow, was traveling west on Cleveland Avenue and attempting to turn left onto South L. Rogers Boulevard.
According to police, Case failed to see a bicycle ridden by Billy J. Ray of Glasgow, which was traveling east on Cleveland Avenue and crossing over South L. Rogers Boulevard, resulting in the crash.
Ray, who is the superintendent of the Glasgow Electric Plant Board, was taken to T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow and then flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for treatment of injuries.
Case was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.