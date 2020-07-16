GLASGOW – Glasgow residents will have an opportunity to express their opinions about proposed increases in occupational and net profits tax rates during two public meetings in August.
The Glasgow City Council’s finance committee is looking at the possibility of increasing the city’s occupational tax to 1.75% from 1.50% and the net profits tax to 1.75% from 1.50%.
The proposed change in the occupational tax is “a very, very small adjustment,” but it would make a big difference to the city when it is spread over a large group of people, according to Glasgow City Councilman Wendell Honeycutt, who serves as finance committee chairman.
“If you made $20,000, it’s 96 cents a week,” he said.
Honeycutt said the proposed increase in the occupational tax would only be on W-2 wages.
“It doesn’t cover Social Security. It doesn’t cover pensions. It doesn’t cover government benefits. Just only W-2 earnings. And then the net profits tax is the net profits of businesses,” he said.
The proposed increases are the amounts the committee believes it will take to prevent cutting city services due to an anticipated shortfall in the city’s budget. It has been more than 30 years since an adjustment has been made to either tax rate, Honeycutt said.
One of the major expenses the city will face is its increased contribution to the County Employee Retirement System for employee pensions.
The amount the city pays to CERS per employee is based on each employee’s salary, city Treasurer Stephanie Garrett said.
The total amount the city pays to CERS is projected to increase up to $250,000 a year every year for the next five years.
“We can’t afford any of it,” Honeycutt said.
The city will face other costs as it tries to replace needed equipment for its fire department, parks and landfill.
The plan is to discuss those needs for the city at the public meetings and to weigh options before the finance committee takes its recommendation regarding the tax rates to the city council for approval, he said.
The public meetings are scheduled at 6 p.m. Aug. 3 and Aug. 6 in the city council’s chambers at Glasgow City Hall on East Public Square. Those who attend will be required to wear masks and to practice social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“By that time it’s going to be where we can have 50 (people in a gathering),” Mayor Harold Armstrong said. “If anyone wants to stand up and speak, they are going to have to move out and away from everybody. Supposedly, according to the order we received, we can do it that way as long as there is no contact. That’s what we are going to try to do.”
