Glasgow may be getting closer to buying property for its new judicial building.
The Glasgow Water Co. is willing to sell the building formerly known as the Glasgow glass building at 304 W. Main St. plus the lot at Water Street and Ford Drive, said Jeff Reed, the water company's finance manager.
Reed said the sale to the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts is contingent upon the following conditions:
the water company board accepts the property appraisal;
the property is solely used as a judicial center;
a barrier is constructed between the proposed judicial center and the water company's main office to effectively block visitors to the judicial center from using water company parking; and
the Administrative Office of the Courts finalizes all other requirements before closing the purchase.
Kentucky's state legislature approved a $32 million allocation for the project several years ago based on a proposed 2.5-acre property for the judicial building. The proposed property, called Site E in discussions, is 5.098 acres.
District 1 Magistrate Jeff Botts said he's heard from judges that the need for a new judicial center has existed for upwards of 20 years. Upon purchase of a property, the current judicial center will continue as office space for the city.
On Aug. 16, Barren County magistrates voted unanimously to approve the purchase of Site E, now known to be the property owned by the water company behind a Dollar General. Glasgow Mayor Harold Armstrong abstained from the vote, Reed said.
According to WCLU Radio, Barren County Judge-Executive Micheal Hale objected to the purchase due to the excess acreage that could potentially incur costs exceeding the state's allocation. If the property costs more than $32 million, the state will not reimburse the city.
Both Hale and Armstrong did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Botts said he was not at liberty to comment about the decision, but that the city council will hold a closed session Monday night to discuss the matter.
