Glasgow family welcomes first baby of new year

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...
Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg
Counties.
Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties.
.Heavy rain from the past few days will cause the rivers to remain
above flood stage.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest
information.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk.
The next statement will be issued this evening.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Green River at Woodbury.
* WHEN...Until Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods.
Water overflows lock wall.
At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 29.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CST Monday was 29.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage late Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
29.8 feet on 03/05/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Kelsey Bowles (center) and Sean Matos (right) pose with their newborn daughter Salem Rayne Matos at T.J. Samson Community Hospital while surrounded by hospital staff. Salem Rayne Matos was the first baby born at T.J. Samson in 2022.
Just after a tornado warning expired on New Year’s Day at 12:54 p.m., T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow welcomed its first baby of 2022.
Salem Rayne Matos was born weighing 8 pounds and 7 ounces and was delivered by Dr. Kelly Dirig.
Salem is the daughter of Kelsey Bowles and Sean Matos of Glasgow.
In addition to her parents, Salem was welcomed by big brothers Kalib, Slade and Kalel, who were all born at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. About 1,200 babies are delivered there each year.
“We were just really excited to finally meet her,” Bowles said. “It was very overwhelming to finally be able to hold her and see her. It’s our very first girl. Her brothers are so completely in love with their baby sister already.”
She also complimented Dirig, who has delivered all four children for Bowles and Matos, and Bowles thanked the hospital staff for all of the assistance they received.
“It was an amazing delivery and we had no problems,” Bowles said. “It means a lot considering the fact we all ended up with COVID-19 in September. For her to come out healthy with no problems and no complications – we couldn’t be more thankful.”
The family was showered with a gift bag and balloons from the T.J. Samson Gift Shop along with a $50 gift certificate from Edmonton State Bank and a facial from R+ Med Spa for the new mom.
The family will also receive a case of diapers each month for a year from the hospital.
“This is such a special and exciting event, and we are delighted to celebrate with this family,” Neil Thornbury, chief executive of T.J. Regional Health, said in a statement. “Salem will always be able to say that she was the first baby of 2022!”
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.