GLASGOW – Three businesses will be opening in Barren River Plaza – one by the end of the year and two by spring 2022.
The businesses – Marshalls, Five Below and T-Mobile – are all ventures of Glass Holdings.
Marshalls and Five Below will be locating in the former Gordman’s location in the shopping center on North L. Rogers Wells Boulevard.
“We are splitting that into two sections,” said Larry Glass, owner of Glass Holdings.
Glass owns Barren River Plaza along with Pat Vann, also a Glasgow businessman.
Marshalls, a retail store chain, along with T.J. Maxx. form the company Marmaxx, which is the largest off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S., according to Marshalls’ website.
TJX is the parent company of Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, HomeSense and Sierra. As of May 1, the end of the company’s first quarter, TJX operated 4,639 stores in nine countries, including the United States, and four e-commerce sites, the website said.
“They are a very strong retail company,” Glass said. “A lot of companies follow TJ Maxx and that’s how we attracted Five Below.”
He continued that Marshalls is very similar to T.J. Maxx.
“We feel like it will be the best shopping experience Glasgow has had ever when they locate here,” he said.
Five Below is a high-growth value retailer offering trendy, high-quality products ranging from books to clothing for under $5, with some finds costing more than $5. Five Below has 1,050 plus stores in 39 states, the company’s website said.
Marshalls will occupy two-thirds of the space consisting of 22,600 square feet, while Five Below will take up one-third of the space, which will consist of 10,500 square feet, Glass said.
Also coming to Barren River Plaza will be T-Mobile, a cellphone company offering advanced 4G LTE and a nationwide 5G network, the company’s website said.
“It’s because of Marshalls,” Glass said.
T-Mobile will be open in the former Dego’s restaurant location in the shopping center just before the end of the year, he said.