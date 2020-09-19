GLASGOW – After no comments were made regarding proposed real and personal property tax rates for 2020 on Monday night, the Glasgow City Council approved on first reading an ordinance regarding tax rates.
The proposed tax rate for real property is 17.3 cents per $100 of assessed value. It remains unchanged from 2019 and is expected to generate $1,484,419, according to the public hearing notice.
The amount of revenue the tax rate is expected to generate for this year is $29,462 more than what it generated in 2019.
Revenue expected to be generated from new property this year is $15,307.
“For all practical purposes there’s been no tax raise on real estate,” Mayor Harold Armstrong said after the city council meeting. “I guess this is the third year in a row for sure.”
The proposed tax rate for personal property is 17.6 cents per $100 of assessed value. It also remains unchanged from the previous year and is expected to generate $289,285, the public hearing notice said.
The anticipated revenue for 2020 from the proposed personal property rate is $2,161 more than the tax rate generated in 2019.
The ordinance will have to be approved on second reading by the city council before the tax rates are set.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.