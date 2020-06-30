After closing its doors for two months because of the coronavirus pandemic, Mary Wood Weldon Memorial Library in Glasgow reopened its doors to the public last week – offering patrons a return to services while maintaining social distancing and other safety guidelines.
Allowing the public back in the building is the latest phase in reopening for the library, which opened drive-through services about three weeks ago.
“You get patrons that come in every day and you get used to seeing those faces,” library Director Ami Sandell said. “You miss them and I know that they’ve missed us. We’re happy to be here with services that bring our community together and help members of our community.”
While the library has reopened, patrons can expect a few changes to help maintain social distancing. The library will operate at 33 percent capacity, with the facility’s hours cut to 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday and Saturday. The library will run its normal 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. hours on Thursdays.
Limited staff was the reason for the cut in hours, but Sandell said the library is still open enough to fill the community’s needs.
Patrons will be able to do many of the services normally offered at the library, including checking out materials, but the library asks that all materials be returned to the book drop to allow for the items to be quarantined for 72 hours.
“Everyone has been very gracious about it,” Sandell said. “It can be inconvenient to drive around back, but we appreciate that they do that. That way we can get those books directly into a container that can be sealed and quarantined.”
Patrons will still be able to use the computers, but sessions are now limited to 30 minutes.
“Since we have limited capacity we have to make sure that we can get as many people that need to get in can get in,” Sandell said. “We had to limit those sessions, but other than that all of our services are the same. We still offer faxing, printing, computer use, checking out books and movies. All of that is still the same.”
Sandell said the staff cleans throughout the day with a deep clean of the library done after hours. The staff will wear masks, but masks are not required for patrons. Masks are strongly recommended with the library providing masks and gloves for guests.
Sandell said the library will have no in-person programming and no one-on-one help for the immediate future.
“We can still talk you through anything, but we can’t physically help set up anything on your devices – your phones, your tablets. We can’t come over and point to where exactly you need to hit to print. That does make it a little bit more difficult, but everyone has been understanding and we’re glad to keep that space so everyone can stay healthy.”
As a thank-you to all patrons, the library has waived all overdue fees and fees for lost or damaged materials. Sandell said it’s a chance to allow everyone to start from scratch.
“People have those fines and are hesitant to come back or they have missing books that they can’t return, so they are hesitant to come back,” she said. “With everything that is going on – the stress of the current situation – we want to make it easy for everybody to come back in and use the library.”
