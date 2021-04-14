GLASGOW – The Glasgow City Council voted Monday night to participate in the Kentucky League of Cities' Investment Pool Plus, an investment program.
By taking part in the program, city officials say the city will be able to earn about four times more on its investments than it does currently.
“We inquired all over the place because we felt like we had some excess funds that didn't have to be used like this year or next year, but would be needed in the future. We checked and this KLC Pool Fund had the highest rate. I think it's up to 4% interest,” said Mayor Harold Armstrong.
The city will be required to pay 25% of the 4% to KLC, depending on how much it invests.
“It's basically going to net us 2 ½ to 3 times what we are earning now,” Armstrong said.
Councilman Freddie Norris asked if taking part in KLC's Investment Pool would mean the city would no longer use local banks for its investments. The mayor replied it would not.
Trigg asked if the city council's finance committee had discussed the city taking part in the program, and Armstrong said the finance committee has not met.
Councilman Wendell Honeycutt, who sits on the finance committee, said the committee had looked at a similar program last year. Honeycutt added he liked the program.
The KLC Investment Pool Plus Program is a fund that allows the city to diversify its investment.
“You're talking about excess funds for the city. You're not talking about the operating account. There is a minimum that we've got to have in the account. We can get money out of the account back in two days. There's no transaction fees to it. There's a range of investments from government bonds to corporate bonds, even equity investment and money market funds,” said Councilman Terry Bunnell. “It is a good opportunity for us to diversify a little in our holdings, in our cash and earn some additional revenue.”
Trigg questioned whether the city actually has any excess funds, since it just transferred money from the land management fund over to the city's general budget.
Armstrong replied that the city does have excess funds.
“Some of the money we have, too, is restricted. We have to hold it and not spend it until it is spent for a particular purpose,” Honeycutt said. “We can invest in these funds until that purpose is ready to be paid for.”
Trigg questioned whether or not the finance committee will sign off on it after the city council gives permission to participate in the program.
“We will take it back to the finance committee. We don't have to do this, I think, until June 1, so we can (decide) for sure how much we're going to invest and for sure what kind of interest rate we're going to get and then we can bring it back before the finance committee and they can report to you all maybe by next meeting, if KLC will give us those numbers in the next two weeks,” Armstrong said.
In other business, the city council approved an ordinance calling for the transfer of 0.167 acres of excess right-of-way along the north side of Park Drive to Benjamin P. and Tiffany D. Kidd; adopted a resolution to apply for a pour-in-place rubber surface grant in the amount of $56,800 from the Kentucky Division of Waste Management, Waste Tire Program for the Glasgow Parks and Recreation Department, with the city providing a 25% match in the amount of $14,200 with either in-kind labor and/or cash; adopted a resolution to apply for a $3,000 Kentucky League of Cities Insurance Services Compensation Safety Grant to buy personal protective equipment for the Glasgow Department of Public Works, the Glasgow Police Department and the Glasgow Department of Parks and Recreation Department and for a Virtual 2021 Risk Safety Conference; adopted a resolution to apply for a $55,575 grant to help fund the purchase of composting equipment, with the city providing a $22,635 in-kind match; and appointed Janis Turner to the Historic Preservation Committee as a representative of the Joint City-County Planning Commission for a two-year term, expiring March 31, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.