A Barren County man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of cutting another person with a knife.
The Glasgow Police Department said officers responded to a Walnut Street address regarding an intoxicated person with a knife.
Police learned an altercation had occurred at the address, with Danny E. Vaughn, 41, of Glasgow, cutting another man three times in his left hand with a knife, which was recovered by GPD, according to an arrest citation.
Vaughn was arrested on a charge of second-degree assault.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.