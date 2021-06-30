A federal indictment returned against a Glasgow man accuses him of submitting false tax returns.
Kenny J. Manion was indicted on two counts of making and subscribing a false tax return.
The indictment, which was unsealed Wednesday, alleges in part that Manion reported $433,697 in farm-related depreciation expenses on his 2014 tax return, $346,000 of which were related to an alleged 2014 purchase of 100 cattle that never occurred.
Manion is also accused of reporting $285,493 in farm-related depreciation expenses on his 2015 tax return while knowing that $250,000 of the reported expenses were related to an alleged purchase of 100 cattle in 2015 that never occurred and another $10,200 were related to an alleged purchase of 20 cattle in 2014 that never occurred.
Manion has pleaded not guilty to the charges in U.S. District Court.
Each count carries maximum penalties of three years in prison and a $100,000 fine.