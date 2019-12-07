A rape investigation led to the arrest Friday of a Glasgow man.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, the investigation was in response to a rape that reportedly occurred Wednesday, with Dedontae S. Morrison, 22, of Glasgow, identified as the suspect.
Police located Morrison on May Street and found a stolen cellphone and suspected meth in his possession, according to GPD.
Morrison was arrested on charges of first-degree rape, theft by unlawful taking (less than $500), first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
During the investigation, police also made contact with Dwayne E. Welborn, 31, of Glasgow, and found him in possession of a handgun.
Welborn was arrested on a charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
