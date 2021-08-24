A Barren County man has been indicted on allegations that he sexually abused a juvenile during a three-year period.
Gary Lance Jewell, 66, of Glasgow, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree rape (victim younger than 12), incest, (victim younger than 12) and first-degree sexual abuse (victim younger than 12).
The indictment alleges Jewell committed the acts in a continuing course of conduct starting in May 2018 and continuing through June 26 of this year.
Jewell was arrested July 6 after an investigation by the Glasgow Police Department.
A criminal complaint said the Glasgow 911 Center was notified July 1 that someone at GPD wanted to speak with an officer.
Police made contact with a man who reported that Jewell had been molesting a 9-year-old juvenile in his care.
When police questioned the complainant about why he suspected Jewell had been molesting the juvenile, the complainant reported being told by the juvenile that Jewell had been touching her, would lay beside her and rub her privates and take her clothes off, according to a complaint filed by Glasgow police Capt. Ashley Jones.
The complainant reported that the juvenile had been in Jewell’s care for several days a week beginning in May 2018, and the juvenile told the complainant that the touching began when she was 5 years old and came under Jewell’s care, the criminal complaint said.
A doctor examined the juvenile July 1 and reported to police that “his medical findings strongly suggested sexual abuse as reported by the minor child,” the complaint said.
A forensic interview was conducted July 6 at the Barren Rive Area Child Advocacy Center, and Jewell was arrested the same day.
He remains in the Barren County Corrections Center under a $100,000 cash bond and is due to appear Monday in Barren Circuit Court for arraignment.
The rape and incest charges carry a penalty range of 20 years to life in prison, while the sexual abuse count is punishable by 5-10 years in prison.
