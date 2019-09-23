A Glasgow man was arrested Friday after police responded to a reported fight involving weapons on Frazier Avenue and stopped a vehicle that was driving from the scene, according to the Glasgow Police Department.
The driver, Rodrix J. Brooks, appeared to be under the influence, and police learned he had been in the fight and pulled a knife on another person, according to GPD.
Brooks was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (second offense).
