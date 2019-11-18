A Glasgow man arrested Sunday is accused of choking a woman to the point of passing out.
The Glasgow Police Department said officers responded to Adams Place regarding a domestic complaint and found that the alleged assailant, Elijahwon J. Hunn, had left in a vehicle.
Police located the vehicle traveling on Humble Avenue and stopped it.
Hunn, 30, was suspected of being under the influence and was arrested on charges of first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, license to be in possession and failure to wear seat belt.
Fatal crash — A Munfordville man was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle collision in Cave City.
Jacob Riggs, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 300 block of Mammoth Cave Street after the wreck that occurred about 11:20 p.m., according to Kentucky State Police.
Riggs was driving a 2005 Scion car eastbound on Mammoth Cave Street when the car went off the right shoulder. Riggs overcorrected and the car spun across the center line, where it was struck on the passenger side by a westbound 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Ashley Vance, 28, of Canmer, according to KSP.
Riggs, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead by the Barren County Coroner’s Office. Vance and a passenger, Byron Logsdon, 40, of Horse Cave, were taken to T.J. Samson Memorial Hospital in Glasgow, where they were treated for minor injuries, according to KSP.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.