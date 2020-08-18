A Glasgow man who reportedly fled from police during a pursuit was arrested while attempting to enter a residence.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, police attempted to stop a Volkswagen Jetta on West College Street, but the car accelerated, leading to a pursuit that ended when the car crashed into a set of concrete steps outside a residence.
The driver of the Jetta, Bobby W. Johnson, 39, of Glasgow, then attempted to get into the residence but was apprehended by police, according to GPD.
Johnson was arrested on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), operating on a license suspended for DUI (second offense), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (third offense), resisting arrest, reckless driving, disregarding a stop sign, failure to or improper signal, failure to produce insurance card and no registration receipt.
He was placed in Barren County Detention Center under a $25,000 cash bond.
