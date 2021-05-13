Police in Glasgow engaged in a standoff with a man for several hours Wednesday before arresting him.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers received a complaint about a man who pointed a gun at a child and responded to Humble Avenue, where they found Cannon C. Pendergrass behind a Humble Avenue residence with his hands in his pockets.
Officers commanded Pendergrass to show his hands and he failed to comply before brandishing a handgun from his waistband and pointing it toward the ground, GPD said.
Pendergrass than walked into the residence and shut the door.
Officers attempted to negotiate with Pendergrass for several hours, and he occasionally came to the door to swear at officers and onlookers with the firearm in his waistband, according to GPD.
The standoff ended when Pendergrass walked out the house through the front door and was taken into custody.
Pendergrass was arrested on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), menacing, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, resisting arrest, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree disorderly conduct and tampering with physical evidence.
