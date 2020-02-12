A Glasgow man was arrested Tuesday after police investigated a domestic dispute.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers responded to a Happy Valley Road address regarding a complaint that a person had been stabbed.
Police there made contact with Clayton Wilson, 19, of Glasgow, who had a cut to his hand and reported his girlfriend had stabbed him.
Following investigation, police determined Wilson had assaulted a woman at Stonehenge Apartments before punching a mirror, causing the cut to his hand.
Wilson had thrown the woman to the ground and punched and choked her, according to GPD.
He was treated at T.J. Samson Community Hospital for the injuries to his hand and was combative with hospital security and police, according to GPD.
The woman was also treated at the hospital for her injuries.
Wilson was arrested on charges of first-degree strangulation, third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree assault, resisting arrest, fourth-degree assault, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful imprisonment.
