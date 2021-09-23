A Glasgow man was arrested Thursday after police investigated his son's death.
The Glasgow Police Department said officers responded to a West Front Street address regarding a deceased male.
Investigators determined the deceased man, Richard B. Wix, 30, shared the home with his father, Richard Len Wix, 52, who acted as his son's caregiver.
Richard B. Wix had been diagnosed with autism and was non-verbal, according to GPD.
Richard L. Wix was arrested on charges of reckless homicide and knowingly abusing/neglecting an adult.