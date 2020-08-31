A Glasgow man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of stabbing another person.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers responding to the incident at Mayfield Plaza found a man bleeding from his left ear.
Investigation led to police finding out that the victim had gotten in an altercation with William D. Jones, 61, of Glasgow, GPD said.
The victim was treated by EMS for what police said was a cut by a knife to the area of his left ear and Jones was arrested on a charge of second-degree assault.
