Glasgow man arrested in shots fired incident JUSTIN STORY justin.story@bgdailynews.com Justin Story Author email Mar 13, 2023 Mar 13, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kynarious J. Flynt Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Glasgow man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of firing shots into an occupied vehicle.Kynarious J. Flynt was arrested by the Glasgow Police Department on four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.According to GPD, officers responded on March 8 to Adams Place regarding a man who had fired several shots into an occupied vehicle. The vehicle drove away from the scene prior to police arriving, and officers later learned that no one was injured, GPD said.Flynt was jailed under a $50,000 cash bond. — Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Justin Story Author email Follow Justin Story Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesRestaurant inspections'Natural talents:' Arcadia Senior Living residents go TikTok viralGrisly details emerge in Warren murder, arson caseBernard Mitchell “Mitch” Plumlee IIIStansbury steps down as Hilltoppers' coachParks worker's quick use of AED device saves lifeBG man arrested, linked to two overdosesWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsLarge apartment complex planned for Veterans Memorial Blvd.Coaching search on for WKU after Stansbury's departure Images Videos State News Felton Spencer, ex-Louisville star and NBA veteran, dies Indiana man dies after being shot by Jeffersonville police Louisville police instructor on leave after recruit shot Kentucky House OKs bill to regulate hemp-derived delta-8 THC In Kentucky GOP governor race, one rival aims at the center National News AP News Summary at 2:46 p.m. EDT Biden insists banking system is safe after 2 bank collapses ‘Everything Everywhere’ duo win directing, writing Oscars Russia's economy holds up, but growing challenges test Putin 'Everything' wins best picture, is everywhere at Oscars POLITICAL NEWS Biden administration lets Ukrainians who fled war stay in US Trump returns to Iowa aiming for more disciplined campaign Biden OKs Alaska oil project, draws ire of environmentalists Biden administration to let Ukrainians who fled war stay in US longer as their deadline to leave looms Defense budget speeds toward $1 trillion, with China in mind Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView