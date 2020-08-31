A woman in Glasgow suffered knife wounds Sunday and police arrested a Glasgow man in connection.
Hunter C. London, 19, was arrested on a charge of first-degree assault (domestic violence).
According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers responded Sunday to T.J. Samson Community Hospital regarding an assault that occurred on East Main Street.
Police learned that an altercation occurred in which a woman suffered severe lacerations to her neck from a knife and puncture wounds to the back and chest.
The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for treatment.
London was booked into Barren County Detention Center under a $35,000 cash bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.