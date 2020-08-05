A Barren County man involved in a deadly vehicle crash was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging him with murder.
Christopher M. McCoy, 32, of Glasgow, was booked into Barren County Corrections Center on charges of murder and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (second offense), according to the jail's website.
McCoy was behind the wheel of a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck involved in a May 9 crash on Coral Hill Road in Glasgow in which a 10-year-old girl who was a passenger was killed, according to Kentucky State Police.
The truck was traveling east in the 2500 block and the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, causing it to dip off the right shoulder. McCoy overcorrected, sending the truck across both lanes before leaving the left shoulder and striking several trees, according to KSP.
The 10-year-old, whose name was not released by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.
McCoy remains jailed under a $75,000 cash bond and is due to be arraigned Sept. 10 in Barren District Court
