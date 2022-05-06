A Glasgow man was arrested Wednesday after allegations surfaced that he exposed himself to two children.

Robert Grindle, 71, was arrested on two counts of first-degree sexual abuse (victim younger than 12).

According to an arrest citation, a person came to the Glasgow Police Department on Wednesday to report that Grindle, who lives with them, exposed himself to two children in their care.

The person who reported the allegation told police the incident happened earlier in the day and was captured on video surveillance footage, which was provided to police, the citation said.

Questioned by police, Grindle initially denied the incident.

"I continued to speak with Grindle and asked him again if anything like that had ever happened and why he would have done it," the citation said. "Grindle stated he did not know why he did it."

Grindle was placed in the Barren County Detention Center under a $20,000 cash bond.