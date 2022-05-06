Glasgow man arrested on sex abuse charges Daily News May 6, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Robert Grindle Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Glasgow man was arrested Wednesday after allegations surfaced that he exposed himself to two children.Robert Grindle, 71, was arrested on two counts of first-degree sexual abuse (victim younger than 12).According to an arrest citation, a person came to the Glasgow Police Department on Wednesday to report that Grindle, who lives with them, exposed himself to two children in their care.The person who reported the allegation told police the incident happened earlier in the day and was captured on video surveillance footage, which was provided to police, the citation said. Questioned by police, Grindle initially denied the incident."I continued to speak with Grindle and asked him again if anything like that had ever happened and why he would have done it," the citation said. "Grindle stated he did not know why he did it."Grindle was placed in the Barren County Detention Center under a $20,000 cash bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Myglasgow Robert Grindle Criminal Law Law Crime Charge Sexual Abuse Citation Footage Police Surveillance Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBG man suspected in abuse of multiple childrenMan dies from gunshot wounds on East 13th StreetWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsBrenda Smith MartinJeffrey Allen FaulknerVirginia Belle Page (Black)Lois MooreVictor Billhartz, JrSecond arrest made in investigation of theft from BG companyProsecutor seeks withdrawal of plea deal in Allen murder case Images Videos State News More assistance awarded for western Kentucky tornado relief Beshear sues over law changing ethics commission selections Texas Roadhouse: Q1 Earnings Snapshot Next battle over access to abortion will focus on pills Beshear predicts leeway for some action on medical cannabis National News Daunte Wright's mother detained after recording traffic stop Live updates | Ukraine warns more shelling amid Victory Day AP News Summary at 12:43 p.m. EDT Goodwill find in Texas turns out to be ancient Roman bust AP PHOTOS: Hope amid a few surviving flowers in Ukraine city POLITICAL NEWS 4 more men charged in plot to steal ammo from Air Force base State voting official pushes back on ballot drop box warning Jill Biden thanks US troops in Romania amid Ukraine war North Dakota legislator's home searched after inmate texts Both drivers cited in crash that hurt Vegas council member Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView