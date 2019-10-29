A Glasgow man was arrested Monday after police responded to a drug complaint.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers went to a Lexington Drive residence and made contact with the homeowner.
Police detected an odor of marijuana coming from the residence and obtained a search warrant.
As police obtained the warrant, David Franklin, 39, who also lived at the residence, arrived, ran inside and attempted to destroy evidence, according to GPD.
Upon executing the warrant, police found suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, a large amount of cash and containers that concealed narcotics and cellphones, according to GPD.
Franklin was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (second or greater offense, meth), trafficking in marijuana (second offense, less than eight ounces), obstruction/interference with an officer, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
