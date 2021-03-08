A Barren County man accused of sending and receiving sexually explicit images during online chats with a 12-year-old juvenile has been charged with 228 sex offenses.
Rex Wayne Stinson Jr., 22, of Glasgow, is charged with 88 counts of prohibited use of electronic communication systems to procure a minor for sex, 70 counts of promoting a minor in a sex performance and 70 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
The case was investigated by the Glasgow Police Department, which was first contacted Feb. 23 by a New York State Police detective who reported Stinson had been messaging a 12-year-old in New York on social media websites, sending and receiving sexually explicit images, according to an arrest citation.
The 12-year-old identified Stinson by name and address, and Glasgow police obtained a search warrant for Stinson's home and seized numerous computers and other electronic devices, the citation said.
Stinson gave a statement to police in which he said he had been in a relationship with the 12-year-old for more than a year and was aware of the juvenile's age, the citation said.
He also admitted to engaging in sexually explicit activity in the presence of the juvenile on video chat sites Zoom and Discord, according to the citation.
"Stinson Jr. further stated that he knew what he was doing was wrong and he should have been arrested when he was first caught sending and receiving sexually explicit images of a minor back in July 2020," GPD Detective Guy Turcotte said in the arrest citation.
Stinson was arrested March 2 initially on a single charge of promoting a sexual performance by a minor, but the remaining charges against him were added Friday.
Stinson remains in Barren County Detention Center under a $50,000 cash bond.
He was due to appear Monday in Barren District Court for arraignment.
