City police arrested a man Tuesday after a woman reported that he had sex with her while she was unconscious.
Christopher Carter, 40, of Glasgow, was arrested by the Bowling Green Police Department on a charge of first-degree rape.
According to an arrest citation, a woman reported Feb. 18 that she was sexually assaulted two days earlier while at an address on Paddle Wheel Street, reporting that she was heavily intoxicated at the time and had blacked out.
When she came to, Carter was having sex with her, according to the arrest citation.
Detectives interviewed Carter on Tuesday at BGPD headquarters, during which he admitted to having sex with the woman while she was passed out and without her consent, according to his arrest citation.
Carter is in Warren County Regional Jail under a $10,000 cash bond.
