A Glasgow man was killed in an early morning crash Sunday.
According to the Kentucky State Police Post 3, police received a call of a two-vehicle injury collision involving a motorcycle and a commercial vehicle at 1:50 a.m. Sunday morning.
The collision had occurred northbound near the 20 mile marker of I65. The preliminary investigation indicated that Cody J. Glass, 32, of Glasgow, was operating a 2000 Kawasaki motorcycle and was traveling northbound on I65 when his vehicle struck the rear of a commercial vehicle.
The commercial vehicle, a 2007 Kenworth semi-truck and trailer combination, was being operated by Thomas J. Baker, 42, of Prattville, Al., and was also traveling northbound.
Glass was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Warren County Coroner’s Office. No other injuries were reported in the collision.
The investigation is still ongoing and being conducted by Detective Mike Wathen. He was assisted on the scene by Alvaton Fire Department, Warren County Sheriff’s Department, Medical Center EMS, Warren County Coroner’s Office and The Kentucky Department of Transportation.
No further information was available Sunday morning.
