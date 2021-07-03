A Glasgow man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said.
Matthew Durbin, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene at Highway 185 and Mt. Olivet Road in rural Warren County.
Sheriff’s Office deputies found that Durbin was traveling west along Mt. Olivet Road in his blue 2004 Toyota Prius just before 2 a.m. Durbin was not wearing a seat belt, and he careened through a stop sign at the location directly toward a wall of rock that ran along the adjoining highway. Durbin’s vehicle struck the rock wall head-on. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office determined alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.
Along with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Medical Center EMS, the Richardsville Fire Department and the county coroner’s office responded to the scene.