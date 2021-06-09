GLASGOW – Innovative Manufacturing Services Inc., a manufacturer of conveyor systems and material handling systems for industries throughout the U.S. and Canada, has increased its inventory capacity by constructing a storage facility.
The Glasgow company’s expansion was made possible by its partnership with Carryline, a manufacturer of conveyor equipment. Carryline USA, a division of IMS, is the North American distribution center of conveyor products for Carryline, the Sweden-based parent company.
“We completed putting up a new warehouse. We actually just completed putting inventories in there and we have a lot of inventory on hand, so we can service the manufacturing community with short lead times, better delivery and response time to any requests that come in,” IMS President Scott Laird said.
The expansion was announced in a news release from the Barren County Economic Authority.
“It is exciting to hear that even during this difficult time, our small, local owned industries are thriving. We have seen tremendous resilience from our business and industry, and we are proud to see and support continued growth and success for IMS,” said Maureen Carpenter, executive director of BCEA.
As part of its expansion project, IMS also purchased new racking systems and precision cutting equipment that doubled its extrusion aluminum cutting capacity, the news release said.
The expansion also allowed IMS to reduce freight costs and improve delivery times for customers in the pharmaceutical, tobacco, personal care, paper product, food and beverage and other industries to install new or replace automated conveyor systems, the news release said.
IMS hired additional employees thanks to the expansion.
“In the last year we’ve hired two engineers. We’ve also hired various shop manufacturing personnel and we will probably continue to add,” Laird said.
He said IMS is looking to hire another six in the shop and possibly more.
Among those hired were students who attend the Barren County Area Technology Center.
IMS currently employs 25 people and has been in Glasgow since 2003.