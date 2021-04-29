GLASGOW – An effort to develop a new brand for the city of Glasgow continued Monday night when the Glasgow City Council adopted a resolution and approved a contract with a marketing firm.
The firm, Chandlerthinks LLC, is based in Franklin, Tenn., and was chosen by the city council's strategic planning committee to develop a new brand for the city.
The cost for developing the new brand will be $29,770. Half of that cost will come from contributions made by Glasgow citizens and businesses.
“The Glasgow-Barren County Community Foundation will be a conduit to accept those contributions from the private part of our community,” said Councilman Terry Bunnell, who is chairman of the strategic planning committee and president of the community foundation.
The remaining half of the cost will be paid by the city.
Councilman Patrick Gaunce asked if the city will receive “everything it needs” for the $29,770 or will more money be needed.
Bunnell told Gaunce that it would receive everything needed to develop the city's new brand, but said if the city decides it wants signs or banners bearing the city's new brand, then that expense will be in addition to the cost involved with the development of the new brand.
Councilman Joe Trigg had some concerns about recurring costs associated with the branding project.
“We recognize that the city needs to be branded. Everybody else is doing it. We need to identify ourselves as what we are, but it is going to cost. Long-term, is it going to become a budget line item?” Trigg said.
Bunnell said that would be a matter left up to Mayor Harold Armstrong and the city council's finance committee.
Trigg also asked whether, if the new brand is put on every city-owned vehicle, the cost come out of each individual city department's budget. Bunnell said it would.
Implementation of the new brand could be phased in as the city has a need for it, Bunnell said. As an example, if the city adds a new vehicle to its fleet, the purchase of the new vehicle would provide an opportunity for placing a new decal on the vehicle featuring the new brand.
The city won't make a contribution to the branding project until after the private funds have been raised, said Councilman Wendell Honeycutt, chairman of the finance committee.
“I'm just concerned. I don't know where $30,000 takes us. For me, I just wanted to see where we are going,” Gaunce said.
“Just so I'm clear, the $30,000 gets you the brand and the logo and the tag line. … And then, if we want to implement that and change signs and all of that, then we would come back to this group and say it's going to cost $10,000 or $100,000 or whatever?”
Bunnell said, “Yes.”
It will take about three months for the marketing firm to develop the new brand. The firm will visit Glasgow, research the city and gain input from the community before creating several proposals for consideration, Bunnell said.
Councilman Freddie Norris asked Bunnell to give background on the strategic planning committee's work.
Bunnell said the committee started out with six candidate firms and narrowed those to three. In late March, it narrowed those three down to one.
“This the first component (of our) strategic plan that we wrote out last September,” Bunnell said. “This is a proposal to get our city where we are all on the same page, telling our story, telling our brand.”
Each member of the strategic planning committee talked to people who had utilized the services of Chandlerthinks LLC and received favorable reports.
Since part of the funding is coming from Glasgow citizens and businesses, Norris said he would like to challenge the city council members to make contributions toward the cost of the project.
After the city council meeting, Bunnell was questioned about whether a conflict of interest exists with him serving as chairman of the strategic planning committee and president of the community foundation.
“The community foundation is an independent, private board. There is no conflict there. We are a private entity. We accept no public funds. We are a non-profit organization,” Bunnell said.
Later in the meeting, Gaunce had questions about the city's new code of ethics committee, but said his questions were not in relation to the positions Bunnell holds with the committee and the community foundation, but rather the city's new ethics code and whether it violates freedom of speech.
In other business, the city council adopted a resolution approving Carr, Riggs and Ingram as the auditing firm for the Glasgow Electric Plant Board; signed a proclamation honoring T.J. Samson Community Hospital for being named one of the 2021 Top 100 Rural and Community Hospitals in the United States; appointed John Rogers to the Housing Authority of Glasgow's board of directors for a four-year term, expiring in 2025; approved on first reading an ordinance amending the city's zoning ordinance, rezoning property at 1398 Happy Valley Road, which contains 4.804 acres, from R-1, low density residential district, and B-3, highway service business district, to B-3, highway service business district.
Armstrong announced that Glasgow City Hall will reopen May 3, but that face masks will still be required, temperatures will still be taken and social distancing will still be required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.