GLASGOW – The first of two town hall meetings hosted by the Glasgow City Council’s finance committee provided the committee with an opportunity to explain why it is considering increasing the city’s occupational license fee and to gain input from the community.
The amount of revenue the city will gain from the occupational license fee in the 2020-21 fiscal year is anticipated to decrease by 12.5% because of a loss of jobs with the closing of LSC Communications and SITEL, plus the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on employment.
The meeting Monday was at Lera B. Mitchell Clubhouse on South Green Street, which is larger than the city council’s chambers at Glasgow City Hall and allowed those in attendance to properly social distance.
The committee is looking at a 0.25% increase on W-2 wages. The increase wouldn’t include unemployment benefits, pensions, Social Security benefits, investment income, disability benefits or retirement income.
“Our 2020-21 budget, we’re forecasting our revenue will be down by $2.6 million,” and the city is cutting expenses by about $1.1 million, committee member Terry Bunnell said.
The city has budgeted $19.4 million in revenue and $20.9 million in expenses, leaving the city with a deficit of about $1.5 million.
“We are going to be transferring right at $1.7 million from our landfill (fund) … to cover this deficit,” he said.
Bunnell talked about the city’s various sources of income. One such source is occupational license fees. Another source is net profit taxes.
For the 2020-21 fiscal year, occupational license fees and net profit taxes will make up 54% of the city’s general fund. In the 2019-20 fiscal year, the same revenue sources accounted for 69% of the city’s general fund.
“Glasgow has operated for a number of years off occupational license fees and net profit taxes,” Bunnell said.
With the adjustment payroll, the occupational license fee is estimated to generate $6.7 million, a reduction of $966,991 in revenue from the 2019-20 fiscal year, according to a handout distributed at the meeting.
By increasing the occupational license fee from 1.5% to 1.75%, the city estimates it would receive an additional $161,167 in revenue for the 2020-21 fiscal year. That amount is based on payroll of $451.2 million, which is a 12.5% reduction from the 2019-20 fiscal year.
For the first quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal year, the city would receive an increase of about $75,000 in revenue from occupational license fees, a committee handout said.
For a person earning $14,000 a year, an occupational license fee of 1.75% would mean that person would pay $245 a year as opposed to $210 with the current occupational license fee of 1.50%, the handout said. A person earning $72,000 a year would pay $1,260 per year in occupational license fees at the proposed rate rather than $1,080 at the current rate.
There was also talk at the meeting about how the occupational license fee revenue could be used. One way it can be used in the next two to three years is to fund the purchase of a new firetruck, hoses and turnout gear for the city’s firefighters. The cost for the firetruck and the equipment is estimated to be about $800,000.
The funds could also be used within two years to help update vehicles, firearms, body and vehicle cameras, computers, body armor, Tasers and ammunition for the city’s police department, which is estimated to cost about $650,000.
The additional revenue from an increase in the city’s occupational license fee would also help the city pay its required share into the pension system.
Retirement funding will be increasing by 12% over the next five years, which for the 2021-22 fiscal year could mean a contribution of $250,000.
Committee member Wendell Honeycutt said the city has always paid what the actuaries tell it to pay when it comes to the city’s contribution to the pension system.
Even if the city didn’t collect an occupational license fee, it would still have to make a contribution to the pension system, he said.
Council member Joe Trigg was in the audience and asked to speak. He proposed a prorating system for the occupational license fee in which those who had higher earnings would pay more in occupational license fees.
Council member Patrick Gaunce was also in attendance and said his biggest concern was whether the city has done everything in its power to avert the increase in the occupational license fee.
“Do we have pension problems? Absolutely. Are we devoid of jobs? Absolutely,” he said. “We’ve got the potential of a major factory in the next 90 days. And if that factory does come, there is potential of two subsidiary factories. At worst case, I would wait until the 90 days are up and then see if this factory does come and then make a better choice then.”
He also said he would like to see those who earn $25,000 a year or less be exempted from paying the occupational license fee.
“The amount of gain that you get, I mean $5 a week may not seem like a lot to somebody, but $5 a week may feed their family for two or three days,” he said.
Gaunce also brought up the possibility of cost savings through things such as combining the Barren County Economic Authority and the Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce.
Angela Briggs asked why the finance committee would want to do something to further divide people.
After the town hall meeting, she said: “I think people want to know what we are getting for that money. I watch the council meetings. I know there is a lot of that CARES money that could have gone to actual people living in Glasgow – businesses and individuals.”
She also questioned the need to increase the occupational license fee in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when businesses are closing.
