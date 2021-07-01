GLASGOW – The Glasgow City Council voted to allocate up to $15,000 to the Downtown Parks Committee for a design-build request for proposals for a park the committee hopes to build on about 2.4 acres one block from Glasgow’s public square along West Main Street.
The council’s unanimous decision Monday night came after confusion regarding whether the park project was a public-private venture and whether Mayor Harold Armstrong supported it.
Nearly 100 people attended the council meeting to show their support for the park project. Some had signs that read, “Yes to the Park.”
Planning for the park has been underway for nearly two years.
At the council’s June 14 meeting, committee Chairman Wes Simpson said the committee decided to do a design-build request for proposals. The proposals were to be returned by Aug. 4.
In the meantime, Simpson sent a copy of the request for proposals to the city.
City Attorney Danny Basil reviewed the document and then spoke with Armstrong and Chris Johnson of the Kentucky League of Cities about it.
Johnson referred the city to Jason Halligan, an attorney with the Lexington law firm of Frost, Brown and Todd, who has been working with public-private partnerships across the state.
The city hired Halligan to serve as a consultant on the matter. He attended the council meeting via Zoom.
Simpson said the committee isn’t interested in the type of public-private partnership that involves private citizens making an investment in government infrastructure with the anticipation of a return on their investment.
“These private folks are looking to give the city money and are not expecting anything in return but a name on the park somewhere, whether that be a playground or splash pad or whatever,” he said.
Simpson said he thought everyone was ready to move ahead with the park project after he forwarded the request for proposals. He also said the original resolution the council adopted called for an allotment of $15,000 for the design document and to then put the project out to bid.
“We decided we may not get what we need with $15,000 and so it would actually be a better deal for taxpayers if we did a design-build RFP,” Simpson said.
After delivering the design-build request for proposals to city hall, Simpson said he didn’t hear anything for about a week. He said he was then told that the city would take it from there.
“Which kind of felt like shutting the door on the committee before we were actually finished with what we were tasked to do,” he said. “I get it. Not everybody agrees with the project … but mayor, you came out in support of this project before.”
Simpson referenced news reports in which Armstrong seemingly spoke in favor of and against the project.
Simpson then told the council he was confused, because he thought everything was running smoothly with the project.
Armstrong explained what he told a television reporter.
“I said to the TV station if the council wants it, if it is legal and we can afford it, fine,” he said. “But I don’t think we can afford it.”
The mayor said he told Simpson that if the city was going to go with a design-build request for proposals, the city needed “an expert to do the lifting.”
“If we can afford to do it that way and the citizens and the council want to do that and not give raises to the sanitation workers and the police … ,” he said.
Armstrong was interrupted by booing from the audience.
Simpson then said that when he spoke at the June 14 council meeting, he shared that the committee had pulled out the most expensive part of the project, which was an amphitheater stage. He also said he understands there are legalities that must be followed, but he said that is separate from the issue of the mayor seeming to be “flipping on the issue.”
The mayor explained that design-build request for proposals have to be done through the city and not a private entity.
A member of the public, Don Baker, then asked if the city needed a “special attorney” to send a request for proposals. Baker said such an attorney might be needed if the city was doing a public-private partnership.
“But why are we spending the money on that when we don’t even know if we are going to do the project yet? Surely, we have the expertise to put out a simple RFP,” Baker said.
Armstrong replied that the Kentucky League of Cities has said the committee can do an request for proposals or sealed bids, but that they have to be done through the city.
“Nobody argued that it has to be through the city. I think the question is if the project is going to be a city project, bids are going to go through the city. The city has put out many RFPs. Why are we paying an attorney to talk about public-private agreements, which is not even what we are doing?” Simpson asked.
Simpson said the committee isn’t interested in a public-private project and that nothing in the request for proposals he sent to the city alluded to it.
“It seems to be we are wasting time by saying we are going to bring somebody in to talk about setting up this framework before we can even get a price from design-build contractors,” Simpson said.
The audience then applauded.
“It’s not a joint project. I guess that’s where we’re getting our wires crossed, mayor. This is a city project. You are funding private funds to the city, which I can’t believe I am saying that, to be earmarked for this project. All these folks are asking for is a name on the park and representation when this goes through to make it work,” Simpson said.
The mayor said the committee was going to raise $2 million and the city was going to put in $2 million and that it was going to be done as a private-public venture.
“That’s what you told me,” Armstrong said.
But Simpson said the money is actually a donation to the city and that the committee isn’t wanting anything in return from the investment.
“As being the city, I am responsible for the daily activities. If we do something inappropriate then we are in trouble all the way around,” Armstrong said. “You’re not. You’re a private individual. The councilmen, they could be (in trouble) and that’s the reason we’ve got somebody here to tell us. You tell him what you want to do and if he says you can do that then fine. Go for it.”
Councilman Patrick Gaunce made the motion to allocate up to $15,000 to the committee so it can work on the request for proposals with Halligan and bring it back to the council to be issued.
After the council meeting, Simpson said he was OK with the council’s vote.
“We haven’t spent any of the city’s money. And the council, if they feel like that’s the best to engage this attorney to get the RFP advertised then whatever moves the ball further down the field I feel good about. I want to save as much money as we can in this process. That’s been my whole goal. But I can’t feel bad because it was unanimous to move it along, so feeling OK,” he said.
Among those in attendance for the meeting was Brandi Button, executive director of Sustainable Glasgow, which oversees the management of the Bounty of the Barrens Farmers’ Market.
Button also sits on the park committee.
“I think a lot of money and time could have been saved as far as our committee and the city as well if the RFP would have gone out that we gave to the city two weeks ago,” she said.
Button said she thought Halligan made it clear that the request for proposals he was looking at would only need revisions if the city were looking at a public-private project, which is not what the city asked the committee to look at.
“It’s frustrating, but at the same time I feel like we had a lot of support and attention to what’s going on and that’s the most important thing that the community feels like they are being heard and involved,” she said.