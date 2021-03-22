A Glasgow man who died in custody was the victim of excessive force by the Glasgow Police Department, a federal lawsuit claims.
The estate of Jeremy Marr filed the lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky against the GPD, three GPD officers – Guy Turcotte, Hayden Phillips and Cameron Murrell – and the city of Glasgow.
Marr, 35, died April 14, 2020, after police encountered him outside a residence on Cleveland Avenue.
The lawsuit accuses Turcotte, Phillips and Murrell of excessive force, wrongful death, negligence, cruel and unusual punishment and battery. GPD and the city of Glasgow are accused in the suit of negligent hiring, retention, supervision and training.
Kentucky State Police, which investigated the death, said in a news release last year that GPD officers encountered Marr on April 14 after receiving a call for service regarding a man who had reportedly entered a Cleveland Avenue residence unlawfully.
KSP said Marr had an “unspecified medical emergency” as officers tried to arrest him. He was then taken to T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, where he was pronounced dead.
The lawsuit, filed by attorney David Broderick, provides more details on the incident, claiming that Marr was in the residence making remarks that people were trying to murder him.
Turcotte, Phillips and Murrell began interacting with Marr as he was coming out of the residence at the request of police, and Marr told the officers someone was trying to harm him and he didn’t want to die, the lawsuit said.
“At this point, Marr was not physical or reactive in any way, but was only attempting to speak to the GPD policemen,” the lawsuit said.
Marr notified the officers he had a knife in his possession and was going to hand it to them, but he left it in his pocket after being instructed not to get it out, the suit said.
Within moments, an officer grabbed Marr by his jacket “for some unknown reason and without provocation” and turned him around to face the bumper of a police cruiser, the suit said.
Marr then reportedly begged for the police not to kill him or let anyone hurt him while he was against the hood of the vehicle.
“At no point did the GPD policemen release their physical grasp on Marr and the GPD policemen took Marr to the ground, restraining Marr’s arms above his head and straddling him,” the lawsuit said. “In less than approximately three minutes, Marr was tased eight to 10 times directly onto the skin of his back, with the majority of the taser discharges occurring within two minutes.”
The lawsuit then claims at least two GPD officers were on top of Marr restraining him, holding down his wrists and legs and continually using a stun gun against him while yelling at him not to move.
Marr was also repeatedly struck with a knee in either his side or on some portion of the lower half of his body, causing him to be unable to breathe, the suit said.
Marr became unresponsive and was brought to the T.J. Samson emergency room, where his body temperature was “highly elevated” and he still had prongs from the stun gun in his back, the lawsuit said.
Broderick claims Marr’s death was the consequence of GPD failing to adequately train its officers in using a reasonable degree of force when a person is posing a threat to themselves or others.
“As a result of this failure, there is a pattern of GPD officers in exercising unreasonable force during the course of an arrest or inquiry,” Broderick said in the lawsuit. “The conduct of the GPD officers during the incident in question, as well as past cases worked by the GPD, have shown that the GPD routinely exercises excessive force during the exercise of official duties.”
Maj. Terry Flatt, a GPD spokesman, declined comment.
In a statement emailed to the Daily News, attorneys Tom Kerrick and Matthew Cook, representing the city of Glasgow, said police were contacted by an elderly woman who reported that an unknown male unlawfully entered her home.
Marr appeared “erratic, agitated and paranoid” when police encountered him, and officers attempted to calm him and deescalate the situation.
Marr, however, did not comply, became combative and resisted arrest, the attorneys said.
“Mr. Marr was eventually subdued with non-deadly force and handcuffed,” Kerrick and Cook said. “Mr. Marr subsequently experienced a medical event and emergency medical personnel attended to him and transported him to the hospital, where he later passed away.”
The attorneys said KSP and a special prosecutor found no wrongdoing on the part of the Glasgow officers.
“We are confident that the evidence will show that the responding Glasgow officers acted appropriately in response to Mr. Marr’s actions and that the claims asserted in the lawsuit are not well taken,” Kerrick and Cook said.
The lawsuit asks for an unspecified amount of damages.
