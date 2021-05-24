A person was shot and killed Sunday in Glasgow, and police are seeking information regarding a suspect.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers responded to Ann Avenue regarding a gunshot victim, who was pronounced dead after being taken to T.J. Samson Community Hospital.
Police have not released the victim's name.
The suspect is described as a white male who left the scene as a passenger in a white, four-door sedan with tinted windows and a chrome trim package.
Anyone with information about the shooting or who has seen a vehicle matching that description in the area can contact the GPD at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151.
