An attempt by a Glasgow police officer to serve a warrant led to the arrest of three people Saturday on drug trafficking charges.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, police went to a Shorthorn Street residence to attempt to serve a warrant on Anne Murrey.
When police found methamphetamine in Murrey's possession, officers obtained consent to search the residence and found meth, marijuana, digital scales and a loaded handgun. Children that were in the home were removed by the Department of Social Services, according to GPS.
Murrey, Heather Lyons and Tracy Wright, all of Glasgow, were each charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (two grams or more, meth), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wright was charged also with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
