Two people were arrested Sunday in Glasgow after police received a complaint about a person attempting to pass a bad check at a convenience store.
The Glasgow Police Department said officers responded to Fivestar on East Main Street made contact with Amanda Nichols and Eddie Vibbert at the store.
When Nichols saw the police cruiser, she crumpled up a number of checks and threw them on the ground, according to an arrest citation.
Police learned the checks had been stolen from another person, and when officers contacted the person whose name was on one of the checks, she said no one had permission to use her checks, according to an arrest citation.
Nichols, 35, of Edmonton, was charged with second-degree forgery, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Vibbert, 38, of Edmonton, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.