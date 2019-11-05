A Glasgow woman was arrested after police responded to a drug complaint.
The Glasgow Police Department said officers responding to a Quail Ridge Circle residence Friday made contact with Carrie Helen Canady, 40, who denied consent to search the residence.
Police obtained a search warrant and found suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, gabapentin, Xanax, suboxone and drug paraphernalia, police said.
Canady was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (second or greater offense, greater than two grams, meth), second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units), third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 20 dosage units), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was placed in Barren County Corrections Center under a $10,000 cash bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.