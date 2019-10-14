A traffic stop Saturday in Glasgow led to the recovery of a stolen moped and an arrest.
The Glasgow Police Department said the stop occurred on Humble Avenue regarding the vehicle that had been reported stolen.
Police made contact with the driver, Charles Ballard, 23, and confirmed that the vehicle was stolen and recently been spray-painted.
Ballard was arrested on charges of theft by unlawful taking (auto valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000), possession of burglary tools, operating on a suspended/revoked license, second-degree criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking (less than $500).
