Police found three pounds of suspected methamphetamine as part of a drug investigation, leading to the arrest Wednesday of a Glasgow man.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers executed a search warrant at 1333 Cleveland Ave. and a police K-9 alerted to the possible presence of drugs in a vehicle at that address.
A search of the vehicle turned up about three pounds of meth with a street value of more than $23,000, digital scales and marijuana, GPD said.
William David Aubrey III, 36, of Glasgow, was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.