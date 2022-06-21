Glasgow’s Finance Committee voted last week against a $4.5 million city pool renovation included in the mayor’s proposed budget. It marked the latest in a more than decade-long series of rejections to renovate the now-47-year-old Glasgow City Pool.
Mayor Harold Armstrong has pushed for a complete renovation of the city-run pool for 15 years.
As a then-city councilman on the Finance Committee, he said he was part of a plan to set aside funds for five or six years to raise money for what would have been an estimated $2 million renovation. However, the early 2000s planned renovation never happened because of Parks and Recreation Department opposition, Armstrong said.
Since then, the pool has deteriorated further, Glasgow City Pool employee Meagan Crook said.
The pool is “extremely outdated” and “extremely old,” and there haven’t been night swims for more than two years because the underwater lights stopped functioning and can’t be fixed, she said.
Crook and Armstrong emphasized the importance of the pool for Glasgow’s young people, especially those who can’t get a ride to nearby Barren River Lake.
“It’s their only outlet when it’s really hot,” Armstrong said. “It’s just disturbing that we can’t come together to take care of a line of people.”
But the budget allotment for the pool renovation would create a large budget deficit, according to Chasity Lowery, a Glasgow councilwoman and Finance Committee member.
She said that even though the pool is a place children can come to feel safe and be with their peers, and a new one would increase community members’ quality of life, there needs to be more research on construction costs and potential impact on other areas of the park before moving forward.
“We just felt that we needed to do a little more discovery,” Lowery said. “It’s not a dead issue, just a pause.”
The Parks and Recreation Department will meet July 11 to discuss the issue and “dig a little deeper,” Lowery added.
Armstrong estimates that the pool will be completely inoperable and consequently have to shut down by its 50th anniversary.
“I don’t know of any community pool that hasn’t been fully renovated in 35 years,” he said.
Armstrong said he has given up on the effort to build a new city-run pool. His mayoral term ends this December, and he said the newly elected city council can deal with the high volume of phone calls complaining about the pool.
On days that the pool is shut down, Armstrong said he receives an average of 30 to 40 phone calls from community members.
“I’m just worn out,” Armstrong said. “I’ve been trying to do what’s good for the future of the community until we can’t do anything.”
