After 16 months, the Historic Plaza Theatre in Glasgow has reopened its doors to the public, and now the Far Off Broadway Players will return as well.
The venue closed in March 2020 with a performance from the Far Off Broadway Players being the last show before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, after the Plaza Theatre’s reopening Aug. 14, the community-powered group is set to make its own return Sept. 17.
“It’s just fantastic and we are crazy busy,” Plaza Theatre Executive Director Carolyn Glodfelter said. “We love every bit of it. We are trying to keep everyone safe with social distancing and mask requirements. We are just taking it one step at a time. We want everyone to come in and be safe and have a fun time.”
She said the theater is a city building and is following city guidance for masks to be worn by all individuals while inside. She also said multiple entrances will be available for the public.
The Plaza Theatre has offered live concert events by local, regional and national performing artists. Many community, church and civic groups also utilize the venue for concerts, plays, recitals and graduations.
“We are just really excited to start participating and start giving back to the community,” Glodfelter said. “We are ready to get this rolling. We are happy to bring these people back to downtown Glasgow. We want to keep everything positive. We look forward to having between 200 to 300 people per show.”
The next show set for the venue is the Artimus Pyle Band, which will honor the music of Ronnie VanZant’s Lynyrd Skynyrd with Ryne Brashear on Sept. 11 at 8 p.m.
Then, the Far Off Broadway Players will return with “Four Weddings and an Elvis” the following weekend.
The group’s artistic director, Paul Glodfelter, said the Far Off Broadway Players have been doing shows at the venue since 2006 and are excited to be back in the theater after the recent long hiatus.
“Back when the vaccinations were kicking in, we virtually met with our board and decided we wanted to do a comedy,” he said. “After the last 17 months, we decided that everybody needed a good laugh.”
The play is a romantic comedy written by Nancy Frick. Three-times-divorced Sandy (played by Peggy Goodman) is the owner of a Las Vegas wedding chapel that is hosting four memorable ceremonies.
“It’s amazing to see her journey as she watches all these couples come in to get married,” Paul Glodfelter said. “It’s just a great escape for so many people who have been under a great deal of stress the past few months. Hopefully, it helps people get away from the real world for a little while. That’s the whole point of theaters anyways.”
The cast consists of 11 people from throughout the region who have theater backgrounds. Overall, more than 15 individuals were involved in the production of the play.
“Everybody is so excited,” Paul Glodfelter said. “It took us a while to get our feet underneath us. Now that we are getting closer to the show, everyone’s enthusiasm has been ramped up. We have an incredible cast with this show. People will leave more jolly than when they walked in.”
Far Off Broadway Players is a nonprofit organization and can use financial assistance.
Donations can be made at the group’s website, www.faroffbroadwayplayers.com. Donations can also be made through mail by sending checks to 410 S. Broadway St., Glasgow, KY 42141.
Information on future shows at the Plaza this year can be found at www.historicplaza.com.