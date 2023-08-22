Glasgow Independent Schools announced all K-12 schools will start instruction two days later than planned.
The district said Friday that schools will open Aug. 30 instead of Aug. 28 as contractors continue renovations at South Green Elementary School.
Superintendent Chad Muhlenkamp said supply chain issues delayed shipments of equipment and electrical hardware, requiring crews push back work during the summer.
"There's always a chance something else could come up, but based on everything I feel comfortable that giving us those two extra days (will ensure there's) not another delay," Muhlenkamp said.
Muhlenkamp said pre-schools will not be impacted and will begin on time Sept. 6.
Students will still be on schedule to end the year May 23, and back-to-school events will not be rescheduled.
The district considered keeping middle and high schools on schedule but opted against doing so in order to "streamline and simplify the process" for parents and students.
"The big thing was trying to give families enough time to be able to make adjustments and not have to do it at the last minute," Muhlenkamp said.
Muhlenkamp said while the decision is less than ideal, he appreciates parents understanding the change.
"When you're dealing with construction projects, there's some things that are just out of everyone's circle of control," Muhlenkamp said. "We appreciate the understanding that families have had, but we're just excited to be able to get our students back in the building when we can, which is going to be August 30."
