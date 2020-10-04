GLASGOW – “Boo-Thru the Parks 2020,” a new drive-through event, is scheduled to take place on Halloween at Gorin and Beaver Creek parks in Glasgow and will allow children an opportunity to safely trick or treat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Businesses, organizations and even individuals are invited to set up booths and distribute candy to children as they are driven through the parks.
“Boo-Thru the Parks 2020” is being hosted by Entertain Glasgow, a city of Glasgow committee that puts on free community events.
“We’re not going to be able to have our normal (event) around the square, the normal trick or treat that children are used to going to in October, so we decided to give a safe alternative,” said April Russell, committee co-chair.
Whitney Bell, committee member, said in a news release that no one will be allowed to exit their vehicle during the event, and that all participants will be required to wear face masks. She also said additional safety measures will be put in place to make sure the event is as safe as possible.
Those handing out candy will also be required to wear gloves as well as masks, Russell said.
Entertain Glasgow came up with the idea for “Boo-Thru the Parks 2020” after noticing other communities doing something similar and wanted to offer the same opportunity in Glasgow.
“It gives the community a way to give back and make it something fun for the kids,” Russell said, adding that so much has been taken from children this year due to the pandemic. “We wanted to try to make sure they still get to trick or treat. It’s just a safe alternative. … It’s not meant to take the place of trick-or-treating. It’s just an option … in case people are worried about going door-to-door this year.”
Entertain Glasgow chose to do the event at two parks with hopes of eliminating the occurrence of heavy traffic congestion, which might happen if the event were held at only one park, Russell said.
“Boo-Thru the Parks 2020” will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. at both parks on Halloween. Any business, organization or individual who wants to set up a booth and distribute candy should call 270-925-0244.
