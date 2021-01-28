GLASGOW – The Glasgow City Council has updated the city’s code enforcement ordinance so it will be in compliance with a new state law.
The state statute upon which the city’s previous code enforcement ordinance had been based was repealed a few years ago.
City officials used a template from the Kentucky League of Cities to develop the updated ordinance.
“The ordinance had to be redone and some corrections made from the template that was sent to us,” Mayor Harold Armstrong said.
City Attorney Danny Basil read the ordinance at Monday’s council meeting, as well as two amendments.
Among the changes made in updating the ordinance was one regarding the length of time before the filing of a violation notification.
The city will now wait 45 days before recording a violation notification, so the lien holders have a chance to pay penalties without having to pay the recording and release fees, which are $50 each, he said.
The ordinance was also changed so the city will now be given priority over other lien holders before foreclosure.
“A lot of times you didn’t get anything once you went through the (foreclosure) process. The city would lose its money,” Basil said.
“For instance, if we mow a lot all year long and we had liens filed for $300, $400 or $500 and it went through foreclosure, we didn’t get priority. We didn’t get our money. Under the new system, if we do it right, we may get our money. It’s not a great change, but it’s one we are going to try to comply with so the taxpayers won’t lose money having to keep up property the land owners won’t keep up.”
Several council members had questions about the new ordinance, including one about the definition of weeds and another one about how much information regarding code enforcement issues is subject to open record laws.
Only one council member, Joe Trigg, voted against the adoption of the ordinance.
“I just think it was going too far ... ,” he said. “I’ve looked at it and I understand what they are trying to do in cleaning up the city and everything.”
While he said he supports cleaning up the city, Trigg said it will be the lower-income residents who will have the hardest time complying with the ordinance.
The council was also presented a pending appointment notification of Mark Lane for a four-year term to the Glasgow Electric Plant Board.
Lane, if appointed, will replace Tag Taylor, a former EPB chairman, whose terms expires at the end of this month.
Initially, former city council member Sheri Eubank had been presented to the council for consideration as a replacement for Taylor, but it was discovered a state law prohibits her from serving on the EPB due to having held public office for two years before being considered for an EPB appointment.
Eubank was not reelected to the council in November.
The council had been scheduled to approve Eubank’s appointment Monday.
Trigg and Councilman James “Happy” Neal questioned why Taylor wasn’t reappointed to the EPB.
Armstrong initially said he didn’t know if Taylor wanted to stay on the board and said the issue was not on the agenda for the council to discuss. Later, he said he didn’t want to ask Taylor if he wanted to be reappointed.
“I’ve had all the chaos down there I want. I don’t want to have 10 phone calls a week because people argued. I want people to get along and do whatever it is they are going to do and go on,” Armstrong said.
On Tuesday, Taylor said he didn’t watch Monday’s teleconferenced council meeting but said he sent Armstrong an email the previous week after learning the mayor was having some issues getting people appointed.
“I told him I was willing and qualified, and would be willing to serve again if he saw fit to reappoint me,” Taylor said. “I never got a response back.”
Not being reappointed by the mayor to the EPB did not come as a surprise to Taylor.
“We haven’t seen eye-to-eye on every issue,” Taylor said.
Trigg said he was aware Taylor wanted to remain on the EPB.
“That whole board thing just crazes everything, right now. I don’t know if we need to start all over,” Trigg said. “And another thing, and I’ll probably bring this up in two weeks, whether we want to look at it or not, I don’t think there’s been a minority on any of the major boards that we (have). We need new blood on there who is willing to do the research and think. We don’t need our friends and neighbors and somebody we know who thinks the way we think. I’m sure we can find some other young folks. In my opinion, that’s the direction we need to be going on those boards,” Trigg said.
The council also voted to name Trigg as council representative. Trigg will preside over council meetings in the absence of the mayor.
Armstrong told the council that for the last two years, instead of doing an executive order, he asked the council to vote for who it wanted to serve as mayor pro tem.
“In our type of government, which is mayor/council, a mayor pro tem cannot be a councilman. It has to be either the city attorney or the city clerk,” he said.
According to KLC, a council member, however, can serve as a council representative. It is the council representative who can preside over city council meetings if the mayor is not available. The mayor pro tem will take care of the day-to-day operations if the mayor is incapacitated, Armstrong said.
The council member serving as the council representative can still vote on matters that come before the city council.
In other business, the city council voted to:
- approve on second reading an ordinance amending a city ordinance regarding the county’s 2019 comprehensive plan to include the city’s recently adopted strategic plan.
- make the following reappointments to the Plaza Theatre Advisory Board: Holly Alexander, Jeff Harper, Cody Meek and Jerry Ralston.
- appoint councilwoman Marna Kirkpatrick to the Renaissance Steering Committee.
