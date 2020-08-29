GLASGOW – Two new sections have been added to the Glasgow Police Department’s standard operating procedure manual.
One section addresses police officers’ “duty to intervene” and details what police officers should do when witnessing improper action by fellow officers and a violation of a person’s rights.
Another section features detailed procedures to help safeguard the health and well-being of police department employees who may need assistance with physical and mental health.
A recently approved ordinance also calls for making several changes to existing policies.
Greater limitations for “search and seizure of residences” dealing with “no-knock” searches and residential searches after lawful arrest were among the changes made to existing police department policies, as well as one about police officers’ “response to resistance.”
The changes come amid heightened scrutiny as police officers have been involved in high-profile shootings of Black Americans across the country.
Limited changes were also made to an existing police department policy permitting approved weapon optics for certain firearms provided they have been approved by the police department and police officers have been trained and qualified for their use.
The changes were made to the SOP manual by ordinance that was approved on first reading by the Glasgow City Council last week.
“Sounds like quite a bit of changes. Will there be a lot of training in these areas?” Councilman Freddie Norris asked during the meeting.
Police Chief Jennifer Arbogast confirmed that there would be a lot of training in the areas mentioned in the ordinance. She also said that while the police department has good policies in place, the changes to the SOP were updates recommended and approved by the Kentucky League of Cities.
“Each one of the officers had to sign off as this policy was read and they knew what it said,” she said.
Councilman Joe Trigg questioned Arbogast regarding the police department’s policy on the use of personal weapons and body cameras, which were not addressed in the ordinance.
Police officers are prohibited from carrying personal weapons while on duty. If police officers choose to carry personal weapons when off-duty, they must be trained by the police department’s firearms instructor, she said.
The police department has a body camera policy, but the police chief said it is separate from the SOP as recommended by KLC.
“We have body cameras and the officers wear them. If they are in contact with citizens, they turn them on,” she said.
Arbogast added that she anticipates an update on the body cam policy coming soon as well.
Trigg asked if the city council could be briefed on the police department’s body cam policy at its next meeting.
Mayor Harold Armstrong pointed out that the policy is posted on the city’s website, but then agreed to invite the police chief back at the next council meeting to talk about the police department’s body cam policy.
