A Glasgow Air Force veteran was recognized for his service by the Honor Flight Program, Bluegrass Division, with a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Washington, D.C.
Bobby Dawsey, who served in the Air Force from 1966-70, boarded a charter plane decorated red, white and blue from the Louisville International Airport on Thursday morning with several other veterans for a trip that included visits to many of the historic sites and war memorials.
According to the Honor Flight Program, Bluegrass Division website, its mission is to “fly our veterans to Washington, D.C., and provide them with a first-class police-escorted tour to each of their respective memorials to honor their service, sacrifices and create the greatest memory of a lifetime.”
“It was an honor to get to go,” said Dawsey. “I have been to Washington, D.C., before and have seen some of the other memorials, but hadn’t had the chance to see the Air Force Memorial.”
Each veteran is accompanied by a guardian on the flight.
Paula Pedigo served as Dawsey’s guardian, and said, “It was truly an honor to spend this day with these amazing veterans who have served our country and represent the very best among us.”
Pedigo said that Dawsey’s flight included one World War II veteran and seven Korean War veterans. Dawsey was among the 74 Vietnam veterans on board.
The veterans were escorted by police on four coach buses as they visited such places as the World War II Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, Air Force Memorial and Iwo Jima Memorial. They also visited Arlington National Cemetery for the changing of the guard ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Pedigo said that during some of the stops to the memorials, there were at least 100 people there, including school groups, holding signs and welcoming the Kentucky veterans.
“There were people clapping and cheering. It was very special for these guys,” she said.
Pedigo said she wanted to plan something special for the trip, so she brought along a bouquet of roses, and Dawsey placed a single rose at each of the memorials they visited.
Dawsey said it was hard to choose what part of the trip was his favorite.
“I think what I enjoyed the most was how appreciative and nice everyone was,” he said. “I am just thankful that everyone is finally learning what the Vietnam veterans and other veterans did. It’s nice for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”
The veterans returned to Louisville on Thursday evening, where they received a hero’s welcome home.
Over 1,000 people holding signs and chanting “welcome home” and “thank you for your service” filled the Louisville International Airport.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Dawsey. “It is truly humbling. I think so often of the ones who didn’t make it home and wish I could have done more.”
“I teared up several times as I watched young children approach the veterans and give them fist bumps and high fives and say ‘thank you for your service,’ ” said Pedigo. “The cheers and claps were heartwarming and real. I’m so thankful for the many expressions of gratitude. May all veterans know and feel the gratitude of others.”
Dawsey said that during his service, he was stationed in many locations around the South Pacific.
“I remember when I was in Taipei, Taiwan, I was on my way to Vietnam and they called me on the squawk box,” he said. “They told me to get back home as soon as possible because I was responsible for keeping the C-130 (planes) running.”
Dawsey said of his experience with the Honor Flight, “It’s really an honor. I have been to Washington, D.C., twice, but I really wanted the chance to go with other veterans and experience it with them.”
The Honor Flight is an all-volunteer organization.
“It’s all possible because of donations and volunteers,” said Pedigo. “And it’s such a great opportunity for veterans.”
– For more information about the Honor Flight Program, Bluegrass Division, visit honorflight bluegrass.org.