A Barren County woman was arrested Monday on suspicion of trafficking in methamphetamine.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on Cleveland Avenue.
After receiving consent to search the vehicle, police found suspected meth, marijuana, digital scales and drug paraphernalia, according to GPD.
The driver, Carrie Ingram, 39, of Glasgow, was arrested on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
